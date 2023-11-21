Tuesday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) and the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Gonzaga to take home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on November 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) versus Gonzaga. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 160.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Gonzaga -12.5

Gonzaga -12.5 Point Total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -900, Syracuse +600

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 80, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+12.5)



Syracuse (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (160.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

On offense, Syracuse averaged 74.1 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 72.9 points per contest at the other end (262nd-ranked).

Last year the Orange pulled down 31.5 rebounds per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Syracuse put up 14.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 95th in college basketball.

The Orange ranked 113th in the nation with 11.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 165th with 12.0 forced turnovers per game.

Last year the Orange made 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.1% (75th-ranked) from three-point land.

Syracuse struggled to stop three-pointers, ranking -3-worst in college basketball with 10.3 treys allowed per game. It ranked 229th by allowing a 34.4% three-point percentage to opposing teams last season.

Of the shots taken by Syracuse last year, 70.8% of them were two-pointers (77.3% of the team's made baskets) and 29.2% were from beyond the arc (22.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.