The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank 1st 86.1 Points Scored 74.1 119th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd 44th 34.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th 16th 16.2 Assists 14.2 95th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.2 113th

