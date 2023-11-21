The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank
1st 86.1 Points Scored 74.1 119th
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd
44th 34.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th
16th 16.2 Assists 14.2 95th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.2 113th

