Syracuse vs. Gonzaga November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Syracuse Games
Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|Syracuse AVG
|Syracuse Rank
|1st
|86.1
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|262nd
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
