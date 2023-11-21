Syracuse vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Syracuse Orange (3-1) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is 160.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Gonzaga
|-12.5
|160.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Orange Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse combined with its opponent to score more than 160.5 points in five of 29 games last season.
- The average over/under for Orange outings last year was 147.0, 13.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Orange were 17-12-0 against the spread last year.
- Last season, Syracuse was the underdog 13 times and won two of those games.
- The Orange played as an underdog of +600 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Orange.
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Gonzaga
|14
|41.2%
|86.1
|160.2
|73.4
|146.3
|154.6
|Syracuse
|5
|17.2%
|74.1
|160.2
|72.9
|146.3
|143.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Orange scored just 0.7 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (73.4).
- When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Syracuse went 11-4 against the spread and 14-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Gonzaga
|14-20-0
|9-9
|19-15-0
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|0-1
|15-14-0
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Gonzaga
|Syracuse
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|7-2
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|92.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.7
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.