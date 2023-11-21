The Syracuse Orange (3-1) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is 160.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -12.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orange Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse combined with its opponent to score more than 160.5 points in five of 29 games last season.

The average over/under for Orange outings last year was 147.0, 13.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Orange were 17-12-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, Syracuse was the underdog 13 times and won two of those games.

The Orange played as an underdog of +600 or more once last season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Orange.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 160.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 14 41.2% 86.1 160.2 73.4 146.3 154.6 Syracuse 5 17.2% 74.1 160.2 72.9 146.3 143.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Orange scored just 0.7 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (73.4).

When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Syracuse went 11-4 against the spread and 14-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 14-20-0 9-9 19-15-0 Syracuse 17-12-0 0-1 15-14-0

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Syracuse 14-1 Home Record 11-7 7-2 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.