Tuesday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (3-1) against the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Cabot Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Northeastern, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Seahawks' last game on Saturday ended in an 80-36 loss to NJIT.

Wagner vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Wagner vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 74, Wagner 48

Wagner Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks averaged 63.1 points per game last season (222nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (217th in college basketball). They had a -72 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.6 points per game.

In 2022-23, Wagner put up 64.8 points per game in NEC play, and 63.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Seahawks scored 6.9 more points per game at home (67.1) than away (60.2).

Wagner allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.

