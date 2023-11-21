The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Northeastern Huskies (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cabot Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Wagner vs. Northeastern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 62.4 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

When Wagner allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-3.

Last year, the Huskies put up just 0.2 more points per game (65.9) than the Seahawks gave up (65.7).

Northeastern had a 16-2 record last season when putting up more than 65.7 points.

Last season, the Huskies had a 20.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 32.7% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Seahawks' opponents hit.

The Seahawks shot at a 33.3% rate from the field last season, 18.2 percentage points below the 51.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

