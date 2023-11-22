Wednesday's game features the Cornell Big Red (2-2) and the Albany Great Danes (3-1) squaring off at Newman Arena (on November 22) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-57 win for Cornell.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 66-56 victory over Saint Bonaventure in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Albany vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Albany 57

Other America East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Albany Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Great Danes had a +107 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They put up 58.1 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball and allowed 55 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Albany scored 61.2 points per game in America East action, and 58.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Great Danes scored 1.3 more points per game at home (59.9) than on the road (58.6).

In 2022-23, Albany allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than on the road (56.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.