Will Alexis Lafreniere find the back of the net when the New York Rangers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafreniere stats and insights

In six of 16 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play, Lafreniere has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 23.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 24:12 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:08 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:02 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.