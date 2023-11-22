The New York Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thinking about a bet on Lafreniere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Lafreniere has scored a goal in six of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lafreniere has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lafreniere has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 11 Points 0 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

