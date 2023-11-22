Can we anticipate Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

  • In eight of 16 games this season, Panarin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 22:24 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 28:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:10 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:32 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:31 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:10 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 3 1 2 19:49 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:45 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:38 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.