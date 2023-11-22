Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 22?
Can we anticipate Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- In eight of 16 games this season, Panarin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|22:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|28:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|19:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
Rangers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
