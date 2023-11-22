The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a bet on Panarin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In eight of 16 games this year Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 15 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points 10 times.

Panarin has an assist in 13 of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Panarin hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 63.6% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 26 Points 3 10 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

