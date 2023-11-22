In the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Barclay Goodrow to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Goodrow scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Goodrow averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:08 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-3 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:22 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:24 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

