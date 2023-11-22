On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Blake Wheeler going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • Wheeler has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:22 Away W 3-0

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

