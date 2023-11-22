The New York Rangers, including Blake Wheeler, take the ice Wednesday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Wheeler in that upcoming Rangers-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Wheeler vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Wheeler has averaged 12:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In two of 16 games this season, Wheeler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of 16 games this season, Wheeler has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wheeler has had an assist twice this year in 16 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wheeler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 2 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

