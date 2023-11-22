The Iona Gaels (1-3) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Iona Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Gaels allow to opponents.

The Gaels are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulls sit at 213th.

The Bulls score 71.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.5 the Gaels allow.

Buffalo has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (74.6).

The Bulls surrendered 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 84.1 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Buffalo fared better in home games last year, averaging 8 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30% three-point percentage on the road.

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule