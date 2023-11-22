How to Watch Buffalo vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (1-3) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Buffalo vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- The Gaels are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulls sit at 213th.
- The Bulls score 71.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.5 the Gaels allow.
- Buffalo has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.5 points.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (74.6).
- The Bulls surrendered 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 84.1 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Buffalo fared better in home games last year, averaging 8 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30% three-point percentage on the road.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Roberts Wesleyan
|W 89-83
|Alumni Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hofstra
|L 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana
|L 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
