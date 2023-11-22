Wednesday's game between the Iona Gaels (1-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Iona coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Buffalo vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Buffalo vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 78, Buffalo 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-3.8)

Iona (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls are being outscored by 11.2 points per game with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (237th in college basketball) and give up 83 per contest (341st in college basketball).

The 32.8 rebounds per game Buffalo averages rank 213th in the country, and are 2.8 more than the 30 its opponents grab per outing.

Buffalo hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents (9).

The Bulls' 88.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 268th in college basketball, and the 102.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 339th in college basketball.

Buffalo has come up short in the turnover battle by six turnovers per game, committing 17 (361st in college basketball action) while forcing 11 (266th in college basketball).

