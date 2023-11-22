Wednesday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (3-1) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-3) squaring off at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 74-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Buffalo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bulls earned a 60-39 victory against Stonehill.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 74, Saint Bonaventure 53

Buffalo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls had a -7 scoring differential last season, putting up 65.1 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allowing 65.4 (209th in college basketball).

On offense, Buffalo put up 66.8 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (65.1 points per game) was 1.7 PPG lower.

The Bulls posted 65.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.9).

Buffalo allowed 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 fewer points than it allowed away from home (65.9).

