The Buffalo Bulls (1-4) will play the Iona Gaels (1-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Iona Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jonnivius Smith: 10.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Sy Chatman: 14.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Buffalo vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 76 74th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 219th 7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 62nd 14.7 Assists 14.9 52nd 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.2 35th

