The Iona Gaels (1-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is 147.5.

Buffalo vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points just once this season.

The average over/under for Buffalo's contests this season is 154.8, 7.3 more points than this game's point total.

Buffalo has covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Buffalo has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Buffalo has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Buffalo vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 9 37.5% 76.0 153.5 65.6 143.3 141.8 Buffalo 20 69% 77.5 153.5 77.7 143.3 154.1

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls score 6.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Gaels give up to opponents (78.5).

Buffalo vs. Iona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 15-9-0 8-3 12-12-0 Buffalo 14-15-0 3-3 15-14-0

Buffalo vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Buffalo 11-1 Home Record 11-4 8-4 Away Record 3-9 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

