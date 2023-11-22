The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) welcome in the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies' 52 points per game last year were 13.4 fewer points than the 65.4 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

When Saint Bonaventure allowed fewer than 65.1 points last season, it went 6-10.

Last year, the Bulls scored just 2.4 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allowed (67.5).

Buffalo had a 7-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Schedule