Chris Kreider will be among those in action Wednesday when his New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a bet on Kreider? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chris Kreider vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +3.

Kreider has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kreider has a point in 11 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kreider has an assist in five of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kreider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Kreider Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 15 Points 6 10 Goals 6 5 Assists 0

