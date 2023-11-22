How to Watch Colgate vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Harvard Crimson (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (36.6%).
- Colgate has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.6% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson sit at 80th.
- The Raiders record only 3.4 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Crimson allow (66.0).
- When Colgate totals more than 66.0 points, it is 1-1.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- The Raiders allowed 68.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.7.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Colgate performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 40.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 41.1% clip on the road.
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Yale
|L 68-50
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 59-52
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Weber State
|W 57-55
|Avenir Centre
|11/22/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/29/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
