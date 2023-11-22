The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Harvard Crimson (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (36.6%).

Colgate has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.6% from the field.

The Raiders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson sit at 80th.

The Raiders record only 3.4 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Crimson allow (66.0).

When Colgate totals more than 66.0 points, it is 1-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.

The Raiders allowed 68.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.7.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Colgate performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 40.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 41.1% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule