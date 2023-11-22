Wednesday's game at Cotterell Court has the Harvard Crimson (4-1) taking on the Colgate Raiders (3-2) at 2:00 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a win for Harvard by a score of 72-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Colgate vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 72, Colgate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-5.6)

Harvard (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Colgate has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Harvard is 3-1-0. The Raiders have not hit the over, while Crimson games have gone over three times.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders have a -11 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and are giving up 64.8 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Colgate grabs 34.6 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Colgate connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (8.2).

The Raiders rank 284th in college basketball with 86.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 213th in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colgate has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.0 (174th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.8 (343rd in college basketball).

