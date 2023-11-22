The Harvard Crimson (1-0) meet the Colgate Raiders (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Cotterell Court. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Harvard Game Information

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Colgate vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 34th 78.1 Points Scored 68.4 266th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 238th 30.9 Rebounds 34.3 44th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th 3rd 18.1 Assists 13.2 163rd 20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

