The Colgate Raiders (3-2) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Cotterell Court. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Colgate vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colgate -4.5 137.5

Colgate Betting Records & Stats

Colgate and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points twice this season (over five games).

Colgate has had an average of 127.4 points in its games this season, 10.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Raiders' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Colgate has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Raiders have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Colgate.

Colgate vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 2 40% 62.6 140.4 64.8 130.8 146.5 Harvard 2 50% 77.8 140.4 66 130.8 142.8

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The 62.6 points per game the Raiders average are the same as the Crimson allow.

Colgate has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when putting up more than 66 points.

Colgate vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 3-2-0 1-1 0-5-0 Harvard 3-1-0 1-1 3-1-0

Colgate vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits

Colgate Harvard 14-2 Home Record 5-7 11-4 Away Record 8-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

