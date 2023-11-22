Columbia vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 22
Wednesday's game between the Florida Gators (4-1) and Columbia Lions (2-3) squaring off at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.
The Lions fell in their most recent game 73-56 against Georgia on Monday.
Columbia vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
Columbia vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 70, Columbia 68
Other Ivy League Predictions
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Columbia is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 16th-most defeats.
Columbia Leaders
- Abbey Hsu: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Kitty Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 53.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Cecelia Collins: 9.2 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Riley Weiss: 9.0 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Paige Lauder: 5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 68.4 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (247th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
