Wednesday's game that pits the Cornell Big Red (2-2) versus the Albany Great Danes (3-1) at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 67-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cornell, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Big Red took care of business in their last matchup 52-47 against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Albany Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Cornell vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Albany 57

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Red's -125 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (145th in college basketball).

Cornell put up 55.3 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.3 fewer points per game than its season average (58.6).

The Big Red scored 60.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 57.2 points per contest.

Defensively Cornell played better in home games last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

