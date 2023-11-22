How to Watch the Cornell vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Albany Great Danes (3-1) go up against the Cornell Big Red (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Newman Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell vs. Albany 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (58.1) than the Big Red gave up to opponents (63.2).
- Albany went 18-5 last season when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.
- Last year, the 58.6 points per game the Big Red averaged were only 3.6 more points than the Great Danes allowed (55.0).
- When Cornell totaled more than 55.0 points last season, it went 8-6.
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 80-77
|Banterra Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 62-56
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|W 52-47
|Knott Arena
|11/22/2023
|Albany
|-
|Newman Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
