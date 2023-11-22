The Albany Great Danes (3-1) go up against the Cornell Big Red (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Newman Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Cornell vs. Albany 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Great Danes put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (58.1) than the Big Red gave up to opponents (63.2).
  • Albany went 18-5 last season when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.
  • Last year, the 58.6 points per game the Big Red averaged were only 3.6 more points than the Great Danes allowed (55.0).
  • When Cornell totaled more than 55.0 points last season, it went 8-6.

Cornell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 80-77 Banterra Center
11/13/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 62-56 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's W 52-47 Knott Arena
11/22/2023 Albany - Newman Arena
11/26/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/29/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center

