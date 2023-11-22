Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Finney-Smith produced five points in a 121-99 loss versus the 76ers.

Now let's break down Finney-Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Over 8.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+154)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last year, conceding 44.1 per game.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league in that category.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 25 19 8 2 4 1 1 2/26/2023 32 12 8 3 2 0 2 1/18/2023 35 9 9 3 1 0 0

