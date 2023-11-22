Can we count on Erik Gustafsson scoring a goal when the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:43 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:02 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-0

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

