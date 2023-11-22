The New York Rangers, Erik Gustafsson among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Gustafsson's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson's plus-minus this season, in 18:59 per game on the ice, is +5.

Gustafsson has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gustafsson has a point in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Gustafsson has an assist in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.