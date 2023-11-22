The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Nets 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.3)

Hawks (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Nets this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-9-0, compared to the 9-4-0 record of the Nets.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents aren't as successful (53.8% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (69.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-4, while the Nets are 3-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

At 113.1 points scored per game and 113.8 points allowed, the Nets are 18th in the league offensively and 17th on defense.

Brooklyn is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.7) and is ranked 10th in rebounds allowed (43.2).

At 25.6 assists per game, the Nets are 17th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is 10th in the NBA in committing them (13.1 per game). It is worst in forcing them (10.5 per game).

The Nets are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.