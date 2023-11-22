How to Watch Hofstra vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (3-2) face the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Hofstra shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Pride are the 236th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 20th.
- The Pride average 83 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.8 the Panthers give up.
- When Hofstra scores more than 72.8 points, it is 3-0.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.
- The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).
- Hofstra made 8.8 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 71-60
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|W 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wright State
|W 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
