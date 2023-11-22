The Hofstra Pride (3-2) face the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Hofstra shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Pride are the 236th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 20th.

The Pride average 83 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.8 the Panthers give up.

When Hofstra scores more than 72.8 points, it is 3-0.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.

The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).

Hofstra made 8.8 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

