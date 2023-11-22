The Hofstra Pride (3-2) face the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • In games Hofstra shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Pride are the 236th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 20th.
  • The Pride average 83 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.8 the Panthers give up.
  • When Hofstra scores more than 72.8 points, it is 3-0.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.
  • The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).
  • Hofstra made 8.8 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ George Washington L 71-60 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Buffalo W 102-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Wright State W 85-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 High Point - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

