Wednesday's game at Hertz Arena has the Hofstra Pride (3-2) taking on the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-72 victory, as our model heavily favors Hofstra.

The matchup has no line set.

Hofstra vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Hofstra vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 83, High Point 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-10.3)

Hofstra (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Hofstra has gone 2-1-0 against the spread, while High Point's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Pride are 1-2-0 and the Panthers are 2-2-0.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Hofstra averages rank 236th in the nation, and are 4.2 more than the 28.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Hofstra connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (43rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per game its opponents make at a 33.6% rate.

The Pride's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 119th in college basketball.

Hofstra has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (162nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (74th in college basketball).

