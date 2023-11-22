The Hofstra Pride (3-2) are favored by 5.5 points against the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The point total is 153.5 in the matchup.

Hofstra vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -5.5 153.5

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra's games have had a combined total of more than 153.5 points twice this season (over three outings).

Hofstra has an average point total of 150.4 in its outings this year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pride have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

Hofstra has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Pride have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

Hofstra has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hofstra vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 2 66.7% 83 169.2 67.4 140.2 155.8 High Point 1 25% 86.2 169.2 72.8 140.2 154.5

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The 83 points per game the Pride average are 10.2 more points than the Panthers allow (72.8).

Hofstra has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.8 points.

Hofstra vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 2-1-0 1-0 1-2-0 High Point 4-0-0 0-0 2-2-0

Hofstra vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

Hofstra High Point 11-2 Home Record 10-5 11-5 Away Record 2-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

