The Iona Gaels (1-3) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iona vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Iona had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls finished 60th.
  • The Gaels put up an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls gave up.
  • Iona put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iona averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
  • The Gaels allowed fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Sacred Heart W 88-81 Hynes Athletic Center
11/20/2023 High Point L 82-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Long Beach State L 80-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Buffalo - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist - Hynes Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.