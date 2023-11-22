How to Watch Iona vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (1-3) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Iona had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls finished 60th.
- The Gaels put up an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls gave up.
- Iona put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iona averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
- The Gaels allowed fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 88-81
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|L 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 80-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
