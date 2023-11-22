The Iona Gaels (1-3) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Iona had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls finished 60th.

The Gaels put up an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls gave up.

Iona put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iona averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.

The Gaels allowed fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer 3-pointers away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Iona Upcoming Schedule