Wednesday's contest between the Iona Gaels (1-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Iona taking home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Iona vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Iona vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 78, Buffalo 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-3.8)

Iona (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Iona Performance Insights

Iona was 74th in the nation last season with 76.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 50th with 65.6 points allowed per contest.

The Gaels were 90th in college basketball with 33.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 182nd with 31.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Iona ranked 52nd in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.9 per game.

Last season the Gaels committed 10.2 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

With 7.1 treys per game, the Gaels ranked 210th in the nation. They owned a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 69th in college basketball.

Iona ranked 12th-best in the country by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 29.7% to opponents. It ranked 28th in college basketball by surrendering 5.9 three-pointers per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Iona took 68% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 32% three-pointers (25.2%).

