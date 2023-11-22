The Buffalo Bulls (1-4) meet the Iona Gaels (1-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Buffalo Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Jonnivius Smith: 10.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Sy Chatman: 14.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Iona vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
45th 77.5 Points Scored 76 74th
347th 77.7 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
219th 7 3pt Made 7.1 210th
62nd 14.7 Assists 14.9 52nd
332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.2 35th

