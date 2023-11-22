Iona vs. Buffalo November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-4) meet the Iona Gaels (1-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jonnivius Smith: 10.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Sy Chatman: 14.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Iona vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|76
|74th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
