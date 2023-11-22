The Iona Gaels (1-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona Betting Records & Stats

Iona and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in nine of 24 games last season.

Iona's contests last season had an average of 141.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Iona compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record last year.

Iona finished with an 18-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

The Gaels won all 11 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Iona has an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Iona vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 9 37.5% 76 153.5 65.6 143.3 141.8 Buffalo 20 69% 77.5 153.5 77.7 143.3 154.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76 points per game the Gaels scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Bulls allowed (77.7).

Iona went 10-3 against the spread and 14-2 overall last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 15-9-0 8-3 12-12-0 Buffalo 14-15-0 3-3 15-14-0

Iona vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Buffalo 11-1 Home Record 11-4 8-4 Away Record 3-9 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.