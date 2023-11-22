When the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jacob Trouba light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trouba stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Trouba has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Stars 2 0 2 23:57 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:12 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:50 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:56 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:54 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.