Will Kaapo Kakko Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 22?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kaapo Kakko a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Kakko stats and insights
- Kakko has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Kakko has no points on the power play.
- Kakko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kakko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 3-0
Rangers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
