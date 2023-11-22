New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lewis County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas R. Proctor High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.