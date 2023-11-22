Wednesday's contest between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-0) and Marist Red Foxes (2-1) squaring off at Enmarket Arena has a projected final score of 77-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lehigh, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Red Foxes earned an 84-76 win over Lafayette.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Marist vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 77, Marist 66

Marist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Foxes were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season (posting 57.6 points per game, 316th in college basketball, while giving up 62.1 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and had a -134 scoring differential.

Marist's offense was more productive in MAAC games last season, posting 59.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.6 PPG.

At home, the Red Foxes averaged 8.7 fewer points per game (52.8) than when playing on the road last season (61.5).

Marist allowed 57.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (67.9).

