Mika Zibanejad will be among those in action Wednesday when his New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Fancy a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is +5.

In two of 16 games this season, Zibanejad has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 16 games this year, Zibanejad has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zibanejad has an assist in five of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 10 Points 5 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

