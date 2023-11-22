Mikal Bridges plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 121-99 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Bridges put up 18 points.

Now let's examine Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-102)

Over 24.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest last season, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the league last season, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 36 42 4 3 5 0 1 2/26/2023 38 24 5 3 2 2 2 2/1/2023 30 23 5 7 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.