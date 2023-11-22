The Atlanta Hawks (6-7), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena, will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (scoring 122.4 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 120.9 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a +19 scoring differential overall.

The Nets score 113.1 points per game (18th in NBA) and concede 113.8 (17th in league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 235.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 234.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Atlanta is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 24.5 -115 20.7 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -125 12.0 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.5 -125 11.0 Nicolas Claxton 11.5 -128 7.0 Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 -128 13.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dorian Finney-Smith or another Nets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Hawks +8000 +3500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.