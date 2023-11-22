On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, YES

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Ben Simmons gives the Nets 8.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges this season.

The Nets are receiving 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2.0 boards and 10.0 assists per contest, shooting 31.0% from the field and 24.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Johnson averages 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter posts 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Nets 122.0 Points Avg. 115.4 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 47.2% Field Goal % 47.1% 34.2% Three Point % 38.5%

