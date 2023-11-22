Nets vs. Hawks November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Ben Simmons gives the Nets 8.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Nets are getting 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges this season.
- The Nets are receiving 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.
- Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2.0 boards and 10.0 assists per contest, shooting 31.0% from the field and 24.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Johnson averages 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.
- Clint Capela puts up 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- De'Andre Hunter posts 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Nets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Nets
|122.0
|Points Avg.
|115.4
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.8
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
