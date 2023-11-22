Nets vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.
Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|233.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 233.5 points.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 226.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn's ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.
- The Nets have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Brooklyn has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs Hawks Additional Info
Nets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|9
|69.2%
|122.4
|235.5
|120.9
|234.7
|235.1
|Nets
|5
|38.5%
|113.1
|235.5
|113.8
|234.7
|225.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .714 (5-2-0). Away, it is .667 (4-2-0).
- The Nets average 7.8 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Hawks give up to opponents (120.9).
- Brooklyn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 120.9 points.
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|9-4
|5-2
|7-6
|Hawks
|4-9
|1-3
|9-4
Nets vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Nets
|Hawks
|113.1
|122.4
|18
|3
|3-0
|4-7
|2-1
|6-5
|113.8
|120.9
|17
|25
|7-3
|3-0
|6-4
|3-0
