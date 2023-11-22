The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 233.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 233.5 points.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 226.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Brooklyn's ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.

The Nets have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Brooklyn has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 9 69.2% 122.4 235.5 120.9 234.7 235.1 Nets 5 38.5% 113.1 235.5 113.8 234.7 225.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .714 (5-2-0). Away, it is .667 (4-2-0).

The Nets average 7.8 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Hawks give up to opponents (120.9).

Brooklyn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 120.9 points.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Nets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 9-4 5-2 7-6 Hawks 4-9 1-3 9-4

Nets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Nets Hawks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 122.4 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-7 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 120.9 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

