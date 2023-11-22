Cameron Thomas Injury Status - Nets vs. Hawks Injury Report November 22
Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (6-7), which currently includes three players listed (including Cameron Thomas), as the Nets prepare for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets' most recent game was a 121-99 loss to the 76ers on Sunday. Lonnie Walker IV totaled 26 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|33.0
|4.0
|2.0
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|8.3
|10.0
|8.3
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Out
|Back
|4.3
|3.0
|1.3
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Illness)
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-4.5
|233.5
