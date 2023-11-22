Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (6-7), which currently includes three players listed (including Cameron Thomas), as the Nets prepare for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets' most recent game was a 121-99 loss to the 76ers on Sunday. Lonnie Walker IV totaled 26 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 33.0 4.0 2.0 Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 8.3 10.0 8.3 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 4.3 3.0 1.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Illness)

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 233.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.