How to Watch the Nets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) will host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) after losing four home games in a row.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Nets vs Hawks Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 49.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 12th.
- The Nets put up an average of 113.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 120.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 2-1 when it scores more than 120.9 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nets average 111 points per game, 4.5 less than away (115.5). Defensively they concede 111.3 points per game at home, 5.5 less than away (116.8).
- At home, Brooklyn gives up 111.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 116.8.
- At home the Nets are collecting 23.4 assists per game, 4.8 less than away (28.2).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
