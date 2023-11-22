The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) will host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) after losing four home games in a row.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 49.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 12th.

The Nets put up an average of 113.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 120.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 2-1 when it scores more than 120.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets average 111 points per game, 4.5 less than away (115.5). Defensively they concede 111.3 points per game at home, 5.5 less than away (116.8).

At home, Brooklyn gives up 111.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 116.8.

At home the Nets are collecting 23.4 assists per game, 4.8 less than away (28.2).

