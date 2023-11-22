Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets matchup at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Wednesday's points prop for Mikal Bridges is 24.5. That is 3.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

