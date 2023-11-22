Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Hawks on November 22, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets matchup at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Nets Injury Report
|Hawks vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Nets Prediction
|Hawks vs Nets Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Get Thomas gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- Wednesday's points prop for Mikal Bridges is 24.5. That is 3.8 more than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.